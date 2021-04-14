Indie darling Fez has launched for the Nintendo Switch just one day shy of its 9th birthday, Nintendo and developer Polytron have announced.

The game showed up in today's Nintendo Indie World broadcast, and in case you're not up to speed sees you play as player character Gomez who thinks he lives in an assuming 2D platform world until he sumbles upon a magical Fez of the title that allows him to shift his perspective.

You'll be collecting a bunch of cubes and anti-cubes as you travel through the worlds, and there's plenty of surprises along the way. You can check out our original review from all the way back in 2012 over here. Fez will be available on Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo eShop at some point later today.