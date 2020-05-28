Fast & Furious Crossroads, the team-based heist game based on the popular movie franchise, has been given a release date and a new gameplay trailer.

It was originally going to come out in May, to coincide with the release of the film Fast and furious 9 (also charmingly referred to as F9, in some territories), but it is now scheduled for release on August 7.

As you can see, the action looks appropiately turbo-charged, with hovercraft and armour-plated vehicles playing cat and mouse amid the whoosh of overhead missiles. The requisite unbelievably stupid jumps—taking place over canyons, roads, and other cars—are also present, along with what appears to be an enormous crane equipped with a buzzsaw at the tip of its arm.

Fast & Furious Crossroads is coming out on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on August 7.