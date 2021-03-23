Bethesda has announced its 2021 roadmap for new changes and additions coming to Fallout 76 through the next year, including what's planned for Seasons 4 through 7 of content for the online post-apocalyptic RPG.

As per the announcement, Spring will see the Locked & Loaded update, bring along S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts that allow players to save customised allocations of their SPECIAL points, additional C.A.M.P. Slots so you can have multiple bases across the Wasteland (although you'll still only be able to have one active at any one time, Mannequins and a new Daily Ops Expansion that adds a new Decryption game mode.

Season 5 in Summer meanwhile will see the conclusion of the game's ongoing Brotherhood of Steel storyline in Steel Reign, with new quests, locations, NPCs and new rewards all added to the game alongside new Legendary Items and Modules available for crafting.

Season 6 is currently the most unknown of the updates arriving in Fall, but promises an overhaul to Private Worlds with more information promised later this year. Finally, Winter will bring Tales from the Stars in Season 7, with a new public event that will see everyone on a server team up to take on challenges and face off against otherworldly foes as well as the chance to help the cultists in Point Pleasant in The Ritual seasonal event. If that wasn't enough, Winter will also see the introduction of animal companions in the form of C.A.M.P. pets.

Check out the roadmap for yourself below as well as a brief developer video on what to expect in Season 4, and Fallout 76 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.