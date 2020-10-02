Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has announced that Season Two will be coming to the game next Thursday, October 8 bringing a bunch of new games and medieval themed costumes to the battle royale gameshow.

Developer Mediatonic already recently confirmed that the second season will also see the addition of customisable nameplates to the game, and to celebrate the upcoming launch of Season Two the official Twitter account has announced that all Fame Points will be doubled between now and the end of Season One to help anyone still trying to get the last few rewards of the Season Award track.

Season Two launches October 8 for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout on PlayStation 4 and PC.