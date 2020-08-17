Fall Guys, the beanie battle royale from Mediatonic, might be getting new skins inspired by Portal and My Friend Pedro.

Fall Guys has had skins from Valve games before, more specifically a Team Fortress 2 Scout costume and a Half-Life Gordon Freeman costume. As a result, another Valve skin is quite likely. And, My Friend Pedro is another game under Devolver Digital’s umbrella, so that would be another probable punt. We’ll let you know if or when these skins are officially announced by Mediatonic.

Fall Guys is out now for PC and PlayStation 4.

