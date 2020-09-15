Incredibly popular battle royale gameshow Fall Guys has been battling a hacker problem as of late, though thankfully it seems back-up is coming in the form of Epic's Anti-Cheat system. Ahead of that though, the official account has given an entertaining explanation of how developer Mediatonic has tried to deal with the issue thus far.

As the Twitter thread details, the game launched with some cheat detection, so they were able to tell who was cheating, but at the time weren't doing anything about it; so they would be flagged as cheaters, but no punishments given. After tweaking the system to ensure false flags weren't an issue, they started secretly building a project known as 'Cheater Island' — an artificial 'region' of servers were cheaters would be matchmade with each other to ensure they'd all play together.