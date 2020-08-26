Mediatonic’s Fall Guys is the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time.

Since then, themed costumes have been released on a regular basis, like the Team Fortress 2, My Friend Pedro, and Portal 2 costumes. And, Mediatonic set up a Battle of the Brands bidding war, where the company that pledges the highest amount of money to charity will get a themed skin based on their brand. Brilliant, I’m sure you’ll agree. At the moment, YouTuber FGTeev has bid $422,222.22, and there’s still one week til the bidding war ends.

Fall Guys is out now for PC and PlayStation 4.

