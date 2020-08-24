Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout is officially on its way to mobiles, in China.

The news was broken by industry analyst Daniel Ahmad through Twitter, and the game has been licensed by Chinese company Bilibili in order to develop and release a mobile version in China.

At the moment, it isn’t known when the mobile port will be released. The Chinese version of the game will be titled Jelly Bean: The Ultimate Knockout, and the game is in good hands. Fate/Grand Order, Azur Lane, and Girls’ Frontline have all been published by Bilibili’s subdivisions, and met with success.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is out now for PC and PlayStation 4.

