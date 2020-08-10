Fall Guys has sold more than two million copies on Steam, skyrocketing it to become the biggest launch ever for publisher Devolver Digital.

A brightly coloured battle royale with players pretending to be little beans throwing themselves at courses inspired by Takeshi’s Castle, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has been a smash hit, and that’s not just onomatopoeia. It’s also included in this month’s PS Plus offering for PlayStation 4 players, and at one point, there were 120,000 concurrent players shuffling and squabbling for the golden crown.

“It has been overwhelming and humbling to watch the launch and reception of Fall Guys,” said Paul Croft, co-founder and chief games officer at Mediatonic. “We’re incredibly grateful to all of our players for their support and have big plans for the game in the future.”

Fall Guys has captured fans’ imaginations, and there are lots of fan-created costumes for the beans. There’s Crash Bandicoot inspired ones, Assassin’s Creed inspired ones, Stranger Things inspired ones, and Disney inspired ones. It’s even caught the attention of Cyberpunk 2077 studio CD Projekt Red, which promised a crossover as long as the game’s Twitter account gets one retweet. I wouldn’t hold out hope, though. CD Projekt Red has been very specific about the stipulations of that agreement. Still, it would be quite funny to see a Johnny Silverhand inspired bean lob themselves through the whirligig.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is out now for PC and PlayStation 4.

