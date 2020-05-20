Gust and Koei Tecmo’s Fairy Tail has been delayed from its original release date of June 26 to the new date of July 30, according to the latest issue of Famitsu (via DualShockers).

Though Koei Tecmo has not officially announced the delay, the game is listed with this new release date in the magazine. So, this information is unconfirmed until the developer or the publisher comes forward and publishes this new date. However, it is plausible that the team are grappling with issues arising from working remotely. Titles like Ninjala, The Last of Us Part 2, and Wasteland 3 have all suffered delays due to unforeseen circumstances, and Final Fantasy VII Remake’s launch was significantly impacted by global freightage restrictions.

At the end of the day, though, a delay wouldn’t be the worst thing to happen. So long as the team is staying safe and looking after themselves and their families in the pandemic, a month is not long to wait. Furthermore, the extra time allows the developer to squash as many bugs as possible, and ensure the game is the best adaptation of Fairy Tail that it can be.

Fairy Tail will launch worldwide for PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC on July 30.

