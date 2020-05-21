Koei Tecmo and Gust have chosen to delay Fairy Tail as a result of the problems caused by the coronavirus crisis (via Gematsu).

“Due to the ever-changing world disrupted by COVID-19, Koei Tecmo and Gust Studios are pushing back the release of Fairy Tail until July 30 / 31, 2020,” read the statement from the two companies. “The development team is working extremely hard through an unprecedented time to deliver the ultimate magical Japanese RPG experience to fans across the world and we appreciate everybody’s patience as we put the final touches on this thrilling adventure.”

Fairy Tail will now be released for PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on July 30 in Europe and Japan, and on July 31 in North America.



