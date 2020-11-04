Publisher Meridiem Games has announced that it is to partner with Quantic Dream to release a physical version of classic murder mystery Fahrenheit—also known as Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy— to celebrate the game's 15th anniversary on the PS4 next month.

This boxed release will, naturally, contain the 2016 remastered version of the original 2005 game but will also contain a "high quality" printed artbook as well as a thank you letter written by the team at Quantic Dream who would later go on to make Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls and most recently Detroit: Become Human.

In case you need a quick plot summary, Fahreheit tells the story of Lucas Kane, who comes to in a diner after having inexplicably murdered a man in cold blood with no memory of the act. As he tries to work out what happened, he's hunted down by police detectives Carla Valenti and Tyler Miles—who you'll also get to play as as the game progresses— and to say the story only gets weirder from there is a bit of an understatement.

To celebrate the release date, Meridiem Games has also published a short video interview with Quantic Dream's David Cage himself reflecting on his time with the game, which you can see below. Fahrenheit: 15th Anniversary Edition will be available in shops across Europe and Australia from December 15.