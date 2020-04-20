Facebook Gaming is an independent app centred around livestreaming gaming content, developed by the social network company to compete with Mixer, Twitch, and YouTube (via BBC).

Users will “follow high-profile gamers, watch live gaming streams and leave comments without interacting with the rest of Facebook” through the app. In fact, the app has been “accelerated” through its launch to make the most of users who are consuming much more gaming content owing to lockdowns around the world. As a standalone to the social network app, Facebook Gaming is a “focused, gaming-only experience for people who want deeper access.”

In addition, users will be able to begin livestreaming games on their smartphone from the app, and play games from Facebook’s “instant games” library from within the app, without needing the game’s software itself. Its success has been seen in its testing period before launch, with five million installations of the app in Asia and Latin America, and over 700 million people engaging with its “instant games.”

“The Facebook Gaming app is a prime example of gaming’s resurgence at Facebook over the last few years, and we're just getting started,” said Vivek Sharma, vice president of Facebook Gaming.

