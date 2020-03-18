Exit The Gungeon, the sequel to the very successful Enter the Gungeon, is out now on PC and Switch today (via PCGamesN).
It was an Apple Arcade exclusive, like Sayonara Wild Hearts and Assemble with Care, but the game is available through Steam and the Nintendo Switch eShop with a load of new content. Exit the Gungeon 2.0 improves upon the iOS release, and offers new items like the Spiked Boots, new enemies like the Minecart Shotgun Kin, Bullet Cardinal, and Flying Fungun, and returning Jammed types for existing enemies.
Furthermore, Exit the Gungeon has been rebalanced with reworked enemy spawns to echo Enter the Gungeon. The overhauled combo system now features higher-tier weapons and wads of cash sooner than the standard. More areas have been unlocked, and the 2.0 release should reflect a total playtime closer to that of the original game.
Exit the Gungeon is out now for iOS, PC, and Switch. Watch the announcement trailer below.