Exit the Gungeon 2.0 is available on Nintendo Switch and Steam today!



Praise Kaliber! pic.twitter.com/g3bmzIhjdU — Enter/Exit the Gungeon (@DodgeRollGames) March 17, 2020 “The Gungeon has become a paradox and is collapsing!” reads the description of the game. “Armed with an ever-changing weapon, an insatiable need to loot, and the trusty dodge roll, each of our heroes must ascend and escape via their own unique route of increasingly perilous elevators. Battle against the last and most bitter of the Gundead at a frantic pace, slowing down just long enough to chat with some familiar faces… and a few new ones.”

It was an Apple Arcade exclusive, like Sayonara Wild Hearts and Assemble with Care, but the game is available through Steam and the Nintendo Switch eShop with a load of new content. Exit the Gungeon 2.0 improves upon the iOS release, and offers new items like the Spiked Boots, new enemies like the Minecart Shotgun Kin, Bullet Cardinal, and Flying Fungun, and returning Jammed types for existing enemies.

Furthermore, Exit the Gungeon has been rebalanced with reworked enemy spawns to echo Enter the Gungeon. The overhauled combo system now features higher-tier weapons and wads of cash sooner than the standard. More areas have been unlocked, and the 2.0 release should reflect a total playtime closer to that of the original game.

Exit the Gungeon is out now for iOS, PC, and Switch. Watch the announcement trailer below.