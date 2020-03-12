ustwo games’ Assemble with Care will come to PC on March 26 (via Eurogamer).

It’s a pastelised puzzle game, with a quiet and pensive story weaved within the fixer upper projects the player taps and twirls to restore. Maria, the repair-woman who wants to travel the world, meets the citizens of Bellariva, and learns about them through their possessions. She patches up a record player, she reconstructs a vintage camera, and she fixes a rotary phone across thirteen individual levels. It’s got a wonderful retro art style, highlighted with the warm sunlight of Bellariva, and each satisfied customer will reveal something about the item, like its emotional importance, its origin, or where it’s off to next.

Originally an Apple Arcade exclusive, the game is coming to Steam in a fortnight. Given that Assemble with Care is designed for a touch-screen interface, it’ll be interesting to see if its mechanics translate to another platform, but it’ll reach a new audience and enjoy greater succes being on PC too.

Assemble with Care is out now for iOS through the Apple Arcade, and arrives on PC through Steam on March 26.