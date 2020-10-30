Simon Woodroffe, creative director on Rare's upcoming nature-inspired advenure Everwild has apparently departed the project and left the studio.

It's understood that Woodroffe submitted his resignation earlier this month and was confirmed in a statement from Rare studio head Craig Duncan issued to Video Games Chronicle which read "We thank Simon for all his hard work on Everwild and wish him the very best of luck for the future. The Everwild team are in good hands and passionate about building a game that will give players unforgettable experiences in a natural and magical world."

No reason has been given for Woodroffe's departure, although he had been with Rare since 2012 when he was creative director for the entire Sea of Thieves studio, with his duties shifting to Everwild as the former became well established under its own team. It's understood that going forward Everwild's direction will be handled solely by executive producer Louise O'Connor, who appeared in last month's directors commentary for the game's recent Eternals trailer.

Everwild is currently scheduled for release on Xbox Series X|S and PC, though a release date has not yet been announced.