The Epic Games Store now offers new features, like self-service refunds, additional currencies, and keyless integration with other retailers (via PC Gamer).

With self-service refunds, the customer no longer needs to contact Epic Games for support. The refund will be possible through the account’s list of transactions, as long as the game meets the refund criteria. These are being bought within the last 14 days, and only played for a maximum of two hours. If the customer has been banned or has flouted the terms of service, they will not be eligible for the refund.

Moreover, five more currencies have been added to the Epic Games Store—CAD, AUD, SEK, DKK, and NOK. Also, users are now able to manually throttle downloads if necessary. And finally, Epic Games has been in touch with Fanatical, Green Man Gaming and Genba Digital to permit keyless integration from these stores. As a result, if a user’s Epic Games account is linked with any of these stores, the purchased games will be automatically added to their Epic library.

Of course, Epic Games is not stopping there. Next on the agenda are the Mod Marketplace, which is like the Steam Workshop, and an achievement system, which might be like Steam’s badges.

