Publisher Curve Digital has announced that multiplayer firefighting game Embr will be heading to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch this summer.

The game (which originally released in Early Access on PC and Google Stadia last year) sees you going solo or teaming up with other players as Embr Responders, fighting fires and more across a variety of locations that include a range of madcap and wacky challenges that you'll have to contend with on top of the fire itself, including smashing windows, scaling buildings, demolishing structures, delivering food, cleaning up gas leaks and more.

You're free to tackle the freeform levels in any way you want, as long as you get the job done you'll get paid. And you can use that cash on over 100 clothing and vehicle upgrades with different capabilities to take on future challenges. There's also over 20 tools to play and cause mayhem with.

Check out a trailer below. Embr launches on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC (and will also run on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility) this Summer.