British developer Frontier Developments has announced a delay to Elite Dangerous: Odyssey, the eagerly-awaited next expansion to the developer's popular space sim.

Breaking the news in an update to fans on the game's official website, Frontier said that "The ongoing impact of the pandemic however, including the renewed lockdowns in 2021, continues to put added pressure on our teams and ultimately our development timeline" as the reason for the delay, with the expansion originally expected to hit in "early 2021" on PC and consoles.

The studio has added that the delay has hit the console versions harder than the PC ones, and as a result will be delayed a little further out, with the PC Alpha expected to hit 'Early Spring 2021' followed by a launch in 'Late Spring' but the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 release will take a fair amount of extra time, and as such isn't expected until Autumn 2021 at the earliest.

The Elite Dangerous: Odyssey expansion itself is set to allow players out of their spaceships to explore planets on foot for the first time in the series, while still allowing the freedom of choice in how they want to approach encounters the parent game is known for. Naturally though, given the first person viewpoint combat will play a big role, and the team promise "an array of weapons and gear" and "multi-layerd, deep, tactical" gunplay. You can check out a gameplay trailer for the expansion below.