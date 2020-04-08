EA confirmed that The Sims 4 will be getting three new content packs to be released on a six month schedule.

SimGuruDuke addressed the Sims community in a new post to the game’s official blog. The developer has been working remotely since mid-March, and in spite of the circumstances, the The Sims 4 team are “so excited about the future content” coming to the game. “Things have been a bit slower with all of our kids and animals demanding attention throughout the day, but as always, we are here to make sure The Sims 4 is functioning whenever you want to play,” stated SimGuruDuke.

Over the course of six months, the game will be getting a new expansion pack, a new stuff pack, and a new game pack. “We are currently hard at work on the new Community Voted Stuff Pack,” affirmed the developer. “That pack is really coming together and it has been great having all of your input to help shape it.” The next expansion pack is said to be a “surprise,” and SimGuruDuke is “super excited about the theme.” These additions are being developed in tandem with the stuff pack, though there were no specifics shared about that one.

Finally, EA has been formulating new ways to “help our community of players connect with each other (and us!) in this time of social distancing.” SimGuruDuke was quick to state that this isn’t a multiplayer feature, but the Stay Home and Play Together plan will be announced “soon.”

The Sims 4 is out now for PC, Playstation 4, and Xbox One.

