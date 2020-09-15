EA has confirmed that it will be retiring the EA Origin name from its PC desktop launcher and calling it the 'EA Desktop' app in an ongoing rebranding effort from the publisher that will also include an overhaul of the client.

Confirming the news to GamesIndustry.biz, EA's SVP of Strategic Growth Mike Blank said the name change was part of a concerted effort from EA to 'better enable player choice in regards to what platform they play EA games on' and said that "It's not just a name change. It really signals an ethos that is critically important to us and that we know that's important to our players."

The client itself will also be getting a overhaul according to the confirmed report, with an 'overall more streamlined experience', desktop background updates and a 'better patching experience' all cited as coming to the client alongside UI and Library updates.

EA has already made steps elsewhere to move itself away from the former Origin name, recently rebranding their subscription services formerly known as EA Access and EA Origin Access as EA Play last month. (via Xbox Achievements) There's no word yet when the changes will come into effect, but the newly rebranded EA Play is set to come to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on PC and Xbox later this year.