A new entry in EA Sports UFC series is set to be revealed at the next big UFC 251 'Fight Island' event as confirmed by the game's logo appearing on official promotional material for the event.

As reported by our friends at PlayStation Trophies, EA invited gamers to take part in a closed beta test for 'the next UFC game' back in June, but this will be the first official appearance of the game after its logo was spotted on the PlayStation Network ahead of EA Play last month, though no formal announcement was made at the time.

According to sports journalist Brian Mazique who was appearing in a video by combat sports YouTube channel Fight Guys (spotted by VGC) heavyweight boxers Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have both signed agreements to appear in the game as playable characters.

Presumably we'll find out how accurate the information is as well as more detail on what the latest version of the game will offer MMA fans when the reveal for EA Sports UFC 4 drops during UFC 251, taking place on Saturday, July 11.