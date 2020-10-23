EA has announced that former UFC and WWE champion Brock Lesnar has been brought to EA Sports UFC 4 as part of its 'Brocktober' update, and will be free to all players this weekend.

Brock's appearance is the first time he's appeared in a UFC game in six years, last appearing as DLC in the first EA Sports UFC, mainly as the man himself has mainly been asscoiated with the WWE since 2012—albeit making a brief return to the UFC in 2016. Still, he's certainly one of the most recognisable faces of the sport to this day, so it makes sense for EA Sports to add him to the game's roster of fighters.

As well as Brock, the Brocktober pack includes a set of Halloween vanity items as well as two more fighters in the form of Jennifer Maia and Askar Askarov. The DLC is available for free to all players from now until October 25, as well as the full game being available for a limited time for free across the same period.

Check out a trailer for the Brock Lesnar pack below. EA Sports UFC 4 is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.