Xbox has announced that the PC version of EA Play will finally come to Xbox Game Pass for PC and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tomorrow.

When it lands, it'll bring over 60 of EA's PC titles available for no extra cost into the Xbox Game Pass for PC service, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Command & Conquer and The Sims, as well as Star Wars: Squadrons which will be launching onto the service on the same day. The only minor difference to the Console version of the service is that you will need to download the new EA Desktop app as well as the Xbox app to access your games. There'll be other benefits too, including exclusive time limited demos, in-game bonuses and more.

The PC version of the service was originally set to launch back in December, but was delayed due to unspecified reasons, with Xbox just saying at the time "We established this partnership with Electronic Arts because they are as passionate as we are about helping people and communities discover great games, and we knew we could provide a great experience for members by working together. In order to deliver on that, we need more time to provide the Xbox Game Pass experience."

You can check out a video tutorial on how to use EA Play on Xbox Game Pass for PC and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ahead of its arrival tomorrow below.

(via Xbox Wire)