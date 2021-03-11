EA has said it is launching a "throrough investigation" after it's been alledged that an employee has been selling ultra rare FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cards on the black market for cash.

As first reported by Video Games Chronicle, the unconfirmed reports claim that the employee has sold some of the game's rarest Icon and Team of the Year cards (usually found through the game's random packs) in bundles that they've charged upwards of €1000 (around £858 GBP) for. The accusations include screenshots and even video of the transactions and cards being offered which have been posted to Twitter using the '#EAGate' hashtag by prominent members of the FIFA 21 community.

In a statement from the EA Sports FIFA official Twitter account, the company has said "We are aware of the allegations currently circulating within our community related to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team items. A thorough investigation is underway, and if we identify improper conduct, we will take swift action."

The statement continued "We want to be clear — this type of behaviour is unacceptable, and we in no way condone what is alledged to have happened here. We understand how this creates concern about unfair balance in the game and competition. We will update the community as we get more clarity on the situation."