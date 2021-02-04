EA has said that the company's recent move to acquire Codemasters for $1.2 billion USD will allow them to "release new racing experiences annually".

The comments were part of a presentation to investors on EA's Q3 earnings this week (spotted by Eurogamer) in which it told investors that bringing the British studio into their fold would "improve and accelerate development and innovation" and "will enable the cross-fertilisation of ideas, expertise and technology between the racing development teams of the combined group." The presentation also noted that the studio would be a "natural fit" and provide "clear opportunities" with the company's EA Sports portfolio.

It certainly seems as if Codemasters shareholders are impressed, as they voted with a majority of 63 out of 76 in favour of approving the deal last night (thanks, Video Games Chronicle) meaning the deal has been given the go ahead, and can go to the next step of a court hearing later this month followed by competition law approvals with the deal set to be completed by the first quarter of 2021.

Codemasters of course already have the DiRT, F1, GRID and Project Cars series under their belts to name but a few, while EA has the Need for Speed, Burnout and Real Racing series; so it certainly appears we can expect a lot more racing games from EA with Codemasters for the foreseeable and, excitingly, perhaps maybe also see Codemasters working on a Burnout or Need for Speed in the future.