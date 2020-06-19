EA has revealed that Skate 4 is in development during last night’s EA Play Live showcase.

Deran Chung, director of the series, expressed his excitement and how the team wants to get the players involved as soon as possible. “We’ve been waiting years, honestly, to make the right game, at the right time, with the right idea and we’re really, really pleased to say that we’re here,” said Chung. Parry qualified that there was still “a long way to go” in development, but that this was “just the beginning.”

We’ll keep you in the loop once we know more about Skate 4.

