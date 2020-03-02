The Entertainment Software Association is moving forward with E3 2020, notwithstanding the coronavirus outbreak that has led to the cancellation of numerous industry events since January (via games radar).

Beginning in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, the disease has been confirmed in South Korea, Italy, Iran, Japan, the United States, and other countries across the globe. At the time of writing, there are over 89,000 cases and over 3,000 fatalities, and the mode of transmission is through droplets from coughing, sneezing, and talking. Though research is underway, there is no vaccine or antiviral treatment for the novel coronavirus.

In the interest of the health and safety of attendees, employees, and partners, the organisers of the Game Developers Conference chose to postpone the event until the situation surrounding the coronavirus is stable. “Having spent the past year preparing for the show with our advisory boards, speakers, exhibitors, and event partners, we’re genuinely upset and disappointed not to be able to host you at this time,” it said in an official announcement.

However, the ESA is confident that E3 2020—to be held in June—will not be impacted by the outbreak. Speaking to Vice Games, it assured that it will “continue to be vigilant, as our first priority is the health, wellness and safety of all of our exhibitors and attendees.” The ESA is “watching the situation very closely” as June approaches, and it is “moving ahead full speed with... planning” based on the information it has at the moment.