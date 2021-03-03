Publisher KOEI Tecmo and developer Omega Force have announced a delay to the latest release in the long-running musou series Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires.

The game had originally been scheduled for an 'Early 2021' release, but a statement posted to the publisher's Twitter read: "Although Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires was initially announced as an Early 2021 release, the team are still working hard on delivering the best game possible, so we wanted to let our fans know the current situation and will announce the new launch window in future updates. We apologise for the delay and appreciate your continued support."

The game, an strategy focused expansion of 2018's Dynasty Warriors 9, is set to be the first entry in the series to appear on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, and will include new Siege Battles and Diplomacy features as players attempt to conquer ancient China.

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires doesn't have a new launch window yet, but will be heading to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC when it does.