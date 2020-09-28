KOEI Tecmo has announced that Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires will be coming along to both next and current gen consoles next year.

The more strategy based spin-off of the main Dynasty Warriors series will be, naturally, based on 2018 release Dynasty Warriors 9 and promises all that game's 1 vs 1000 fighting action with a sprinkling of additional strategic elements. Set in ancient China, there's not too much else in the announcement, but it will mark the debut of the long-running series on Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5.

There's a teaser trailer too, which you can see for yourself below. Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires is currently under development and will be releasing on Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC in Early 2021.