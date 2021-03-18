Techland has released a small video update letting fans know what's going on with the development of the long awaited Dying Light 2, promising to release the game this year.

The previously promised update features members of the development studio acknowledging the fans that have waited for news for so long, with the team explaining: "This is a huge and complex project, and we needed time to make sure it would live up to our vision. All of us here are putting our hearts into delivering a game that you will keep playing for months. We will be ready to start talking about Dying Light 2 very, very soon."

The video also includes a small snippet of new gameplay, showing some parkour, a splash of combat and a brief glimpse of some of the monsters you'll be facing off against when the game finally launches. Though there's not much more than that, Techland do say "Please, stay with us just a bit longer" and promise more news soon, but not before ending the trailer with a "2021" release window.

You can check out the video for yourself below. As it currently stands, Dying Light 2 is in development for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.