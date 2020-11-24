Developer DeSand Game Studios has announced Dreamhouse: The Game, a house construction sim that will allow you to design and build a dream home with or against your friends.

The game, which runs on the Unreal 5 engine, promises to allow you to start off with a construction company that takes on repair and renovation jobs for other clients in order to earn enough money to eventually build your own house from scratch.

Boasting singleplayer, multiplayer and co-operative game modes, the title also promises VR support, a photo mode "photorealistic graphics" and the ability both import real objects into the game and export them out. And of course, there's a full physics-based destruction model for when you just want to go ham with some tools and break stuff.

The game doesn't have an official release date yet, but does have a trailer which you can see below. Dreamhouse: The Game is set to launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, "PlayStation" and PC as well as VR formats when it does.