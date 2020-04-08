Dordogne is an upcoming adventure game developed by Un Je Ne Sais Quoi, which is led by Cannes Award-winning animation director Cedric Babouche (via Gematsu).

In a watercolour rendition of the Dordogne region , the game follows Mimi, a woman visiting her grandmother’s home after her recent passing. Her grandmother has left her letters and puzzles to solve, and remind Mimi of her wonderful and valuable memories here. In the present, the woman will explore the house, and in the past, the child will run around the region and complete her quests, creating a journal of art and light for the present-day Mimi.

“Discover the close relationship between Mimi and her grandmother through touching and fun gameplay moments,” said Un Je Ne Sais Quoi. “We hope that these slices of life, from the most trivial to the most symbolic, can make you remember your own positive childhood memories.”

Dordogne is coming to Switch and PC some time in 2021. Watch the announcement trailer below.



