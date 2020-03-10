Bethesda revealed that the re-release of Doom 64 will have a never-before-seen level once the original campaign closes (via My Nintendo News).

The revelation arose in an interview with USGamer.net. “The Mother Demon you defeated in that outing had a sister, and since you’ve been messing up Hell non-stop, she tries to get rid of you by sending you away. If you can make your way back and take revenge, you’ll be rewarded with a bit of lore that fans of both series, new and classic, should enjoy,” said senior developer James Haley.

Doom Eternal is the next game in the modern series. id Software found that the initial release date wouldn’t let the team achieve their vision, so it elected to delay the game until March 20, 2020. “We are grateful to every Doom fan for your dedication and support - we can’t wait to rip-and-tear right alongside you,” said the studio. The delay wasn’t all bad news, because Doom 64 became a pre-order addition to all Doom Eternal purchases.

Doom 64 comes to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on March 20, 2020.

