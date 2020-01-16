V1 Interactive is holding a multiplayer beta for Disintegration, its upcoming tactical sci-fi shooter (via DualShockers).

This will provide the team behind the game with valuable feedback and data for when Disintegration officially launches later in 2020. As a closed multiplayer technical beta, sign ups are live and the beta will be for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The first session will start on January 28 from 8.00pm to 11:59pm. The second session will occur on January 29 and will follow the same times as the first beta. Players will be able to get stuck in with two of the three multiplayer game modes included in Disintegration.

Retrieval has two teams vying for dominance, as one team tries to deliver their cargo as the other team defends its turf and blocks them from their destination. Control will make players run ragged for multiple capture points to be seized by the ground crew. The crew must stay alive and stay in the zone to win points, and will imaginably lead to nail-biting finales. Seven of Disintegration’s crews will be available to try out, like the synergistic Tech Noir or the devastating Warhedz.

An open beta will begin on January 31 for those who missed out or want to return to the game, and this will be held for all platforms too. It might look like Destiny on scooters, but creator Marcus Lehto revealed that game is not the inspiration for the post-apocalyptic, post-humanist world.

Disintegration is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2020.

