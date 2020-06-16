Disintegration possesses its own “unique architecture” which lets it stand apart from the “trendy” games of the moment (via PCGamesN).

That’s according to Marcus Lehto, the director of the game, as stated in an interview with PCGamesN. Lehto is credited with the co-creation of Halo, working as the creative art director at Bungie from 1997 to 2012. He then established his own studio, V1 Interactive, which employed a small team to develop its debut title, Disintegration.

Set in a far-flung future where the transfer of a human consciousness into a robot body is how we save the world from environmental annihilation, the game offers a fusion of first-person shooter and real-time strategy elements. For a team of approximately 30 people, Disintegration looks and feels like a blockbuster movie, with excellent level design and oh-so-satisfying weapon mechanics. Lehto explained that this was the result of prolonged iteration, in order to produce an experience that was “much more fluid and contextual and felt natural to the player as they also control their aerial vehicle and fire on enemy ground units.

“I was determined to get away from the awkward turn-based hybrids and really focus on real-time tactics that make Disintegration feel like a much more intelligent shooter, giving the player a variety of ways to approach any given combat scenario,” he continued. “In addition, we put great effort into making sure that your ground squad is always close at hand, so levels needed to be built specifically for them as well.”

This balancing act ensured that the “believability and spectacle of combat” shone in the spotlight, and that Disintegration wouldn’t fall victim to one of the classic blunders: following what’s hot right now. “One of the things that got us excited about Disintegration was that we would not chase the tails of all the trendy games out there and instead find elements within the unique architecture of the game we were building and amplify those where it made sense,” enthused Lehto.

Disintegration is out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

