Nippon Ichi Software announced that the PSP series Prinny will arrive as Prinny 1•2: Exploded and Reloaded on the Nintendo Switch in fall 2020 (via Resetera).

Anyway. Nippon Ichi Software gave one of them their very own game for the PlayStation Portable, and it was well-received for its strong visual design and comic moments. The sequel—Prinny 2: Dawn of Operation Panties, Dood!—added three new moves and three difficulties, and got a special story mode that determined the player’s health on their style rating. Now, the two games have been ported to Switch, and boast overhauled visuals for the classic hack and slash.

Also, there is a “Just Desserts Edition” up for pre-order at the NIS America Store. It includes a copy of the game, collector’s box, “Prinny’s Scrapbook of Memories,” “Prinny’s Awesome Mix,” a “Can I Really Be a Prinny Block?,” and “Asagi Wars EX Alpha Championship Poster.”

Prinny 1•2: Exploded and Reloaded will come to the Nintendo Switch in fall 2020. Watch the announcement trailer below.



