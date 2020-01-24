Studio Zaum has announced a hardcore mode for Disco Elysium, which is intended for players who are “ready to burn out on a wild ride.” (via Fextralife).

“The city at the end of the world just got more existential,” promised the developer with an outline of what’s different in hardcore mode. To sum up, it means the detective gets a lot of extra experience to level up faster and higher, but there are a host of complications that may mean he’s stopped in his tracks. These include decreased odds for every Check, decreased monetary gains, and harsher debuffs from the Thought Cabinet. Drugs are more expensive and less effective, and the detective has a higher susceptibility to addiction to smoking and alcohol. Clothing items are rarer, and players are encouraged to make every second count in hardcore mode. “Maybe it's not sexy to be a Boring Cop, but that extra stability might really help you out,” said Studio Zaum.

The hardcore mode comes in a free update released yesterday, and the game now supports ultrawide mode. The developer has also added FLAC files, new wallpapers, and an updated art booklet to the Soundtrack and Art Booklet DLC, too.

Disco Elysium is out now for PC, and is coming to consoles soon. Watch the hardcore mode trailer below.



