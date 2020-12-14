Developer ZA/UM has announced that 2019 hit PC RPG Disco Elysium will be coming to consoles starting from March of next year in a new The Final Cut package, which will also be released as a free upgrade to existing owners.

The Final Cut version will see the game get a full suite of voice acting added to all characters, as well as new Political Vision quests that include an entire new area as well as improved playability with 4K and 60FPS support on PlayStation 5.

The game itself puts you in the boots of a detective on a murder case who wakes up with amnesia, which allows you to shape their personality in any way you see fit through a skill checks and dialogue trees. There's no right or wrong way to go about your ongoing investigation, meaning you can become a hero, villain or anywhere inbetween. A console version has been mooted since at least November 2019.

You can check out a trailer for Disco Elysium The Final Cut below, and the game is scheduled to release on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 as well as PC, iOS and Google Stadia from March 2021, followed by a release on Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch in Summer 2021.