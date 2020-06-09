Codemasters has announced that DiRT 5’s career mode spans five chapters with nine race types and offers more than 130 events (via PCGamesN).

DiRT 5, which is on its way to the next generation as well as the current generation, also brings voice actors Troy Baker and Nolan North on board. Baker voices Alex Janièek, or AJ, the luminary of the off-road racing world. The player becomes his pupil and learns how to dominate the sport combining their one innate talent with AJ’s flair. However, AJ will lock horns with Bruno Durand (voiced by Nolan North), the “ultra-competitive, cold, calculated veteran” of a number of off-road racing domains.

Their argument is the player’s opportunity, and DiRT 5 lets the player carve out their own off-road racing legacy. The DiRT Podcast, hosted by James Pumphrey and Nolan Sykes from Donut Media, will follow every highlight and every victory, and will welcome special guests like AJ, Bruno, W Series champion Jamie Chadwick, and “gaming and car culture personality” SLAPTrain.

Yet, the career mode won’t channel players into a certain path. The five chapters will offer a number of ways to complete the objectives, and there are more than 130 events across nine different race types to dabble in. Completing races will unlock new events, with higher placings earning more Stamps that can be used to open up the Main Event which concludes each of the five chapters. Completing special objectives will also unlock secret one-on-one Throwdowns against a “fierce challenger.”

Monster Energy, Sparco, Michelin, Fatlace, Codemasters, and fifteen other real world brands will feature as sponsors in the career mode, and they’ll have their own unique rewards and liveries for the player to choose from. Sponsors will also deal out short-term and long-term objectives to master, which increases the player’s Reputation Rank, and culminates in an “ultimate reward” when they’ve reached the top.

Drop-in, drop-out split-screen for up to four players is also possible in career mode, with each player acting as a member of the team. Any highest finishing position between all four players is the one that is registered in the career mode, which earns Stamps, sponsor bonuses, and currency. Never fear, though, because each player gets the experience points and currency earned in that race attributed to their own DiRT 5 accounts.

DiRT 5 will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC in October 2020, and then will arrive on Stadia in 2021.

