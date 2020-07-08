DiRT 5 is on its way to the current and next generation of consoles, and it’s been revealed that PlayStation 4 players will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version at no cost (via Push Square).

A leaked trailer for the game stated this in its description, and owing to the fact that the video has now been scrubbed from YouTube, there might be some stock in this. The trailer also showed off the game’s event types, and a number of modes from the earlier DiRT entries will return. Stampede, Sprint, and Path Finder are some, as well as Ultra Cross, Time Trial, Land Rush, Rally Raid, and Ice Breaker. Last but not least, it was revealed that Gymkhana will feature once more in DiRT 5.

DiRT 5 will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC in October 2020, and then will arrive on Stadia in 2021.

