Codemasters has offered up some new footage of upcoming rally game DiRT 5 running on the Xbox Series X, giving us a look at some muddy racing action in next-gen glory.

DiRT 5 on Xbox Series X will benefit from the ability to run the game in one of three special graphical modes, with one prioritising image quality targeting dynamic 4K at 60FPS, one that targets frame rate at the same resolution and finally one that offers 120fps mode while sacrificing some top-end effects.

Naturally, the Xbox Series X version will also take advantage of the new console's other hardware perks, meaning super-fast load times, and the game will also utilise Xbox's Smart Delivery system meaning you'll get a free upgrade to the Xbox Series X version if you pick up the game on Xbox One.

There's still no word yet about the PlayStation 5 version apart from the fact that it will indeed also support 120fps, although Codemasters promise more info on that release "very, very soon". Meanwhile, DiRT 5 will come to PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One on November 6 and on Xbox Series X on November 10.