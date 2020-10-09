Codemasters has released some more footage of upcoming rally sequel DiRT 5, this time taking in an Ultra Cross event on one of the game's Italian circuits.

The footage, which we've posted below shows off even more of the cars you'll be able to get behind the wheel of in your time with the game, including the Peugeot 208 WRX, Megane R.S. RX and the SubaruWRX STI RX Supercar.

Ultra Cross events promise technical and twisting action, across some of the game's most inticrate tracks, so precise handling and careful use of the throttle will be the order of the day here. On the Italy tracks the game's development director Robert Karp said "Italy has proved to be an incredible setting for racing. Carving out routes within a quarry, an abandoned marble mine, and underneath the stunning Ponti di Vara bridges challenged the team, but players will love the experience."

DiRT 5 is set for release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on November 6 with an Xbox Series S/X release on November 10 and a PlayStation 5 release with that date still TBC.