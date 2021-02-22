Codemasters has launched a bunch of both paid and free content for racer DiRT 5 with the Energy Content pack and a Junkyard Playgrounds pack out today for all players.

The Energy Content pack offers up four new vehicles; the Porsche Taycan Turbo S: Alpine A110 Sports X, Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and the GMC Sierra Pre-Runner. There's also 25 new events for Career mode with a bunch of new sponsor options and rewards. This pack is included with the game's Amplified Edition and Year One Upgrade, or available for £9.99 seperately on your console's respective storefront.

Meanwhile the Junkyard Playgrounds pack is free for everyone and adds 20 new Playgrounds objects, including scrap metal start gates and even a fire-breathing dinosaur structure. A new update alongside these packs—Update 3.0—adds the first new location for custom tracks made in Playgrounds mode in the form of Italy. You can use the locale in clear or snowy and it even lets you play around with adding two different levels to your course with a drop in the middle to connect them. Finally, four new liveries are in this free pack, offering up some more ways to customise your rides.

For everything added in today's patch, make sure to check the update notes here on the official DiRT 5 website. The game is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC and will also be heading to Xbox Game Pass later this week.