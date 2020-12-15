DiRT 5 is rolling out major update 2.0 from today, and developer Codemasters has announced that, along with a fair few tweaks and changes, the update will also include a free festive Snow Limits content pack for all players.

The pack includes an array of new objects to use in the game's Playgrounds mode, allowing players to give a seasonally appropriate touch to their custom arenas, a brand new race circuit called Ice Breaker and a couple of lovely liveries for the Ford Mustang GT4 and the Porsche Cayenne Transsyberia to get you in the Holiday spirit.

Fix-wise, the patch also includes the much-requested addition of Wheel Support with what Codies say is an "extensive selection" of third-party wheels now supported across all platforms. Further general visual improvements have been added across the board including on the Xbox Series X, the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, fixes for crashes and technical changes to matchmaking and an issue with trophies not unlocking on the PlayStation 5. (Any trophies earned that weren't awarded while you were affected by this issue should all pop at once when you complete one more event.)

You can check out the full patch notes here or see a quick trailer for the Snow Limits content pack below. The patch begins rolling out from today on DiRT 5 on PC and to other formats including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in the coming days.

In the meantime, developer Codemasters is currently at the center of a bidding war between Take-Two and EA with the latter, at the time of writing, looking set to acquire the British studio for a cool $1.2 billion USD.