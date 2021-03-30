Codemasters has announced that its latest update for racer DiRT 5 is out now, bringing along a free After Dark Playgrounds Update with new items alongside a premium Uproar Content Pack with 4 new cars, 25 career events and more.

The Uproar Content Pack contains four cars from previous off-roading title DiRT Showdown, and includes the Duke Coupe, the Zenden Cup, the Jackson Adventurer and the Jackso Eulogy all included. The pack also adds a new 'Uproar' option in Career mode, adding 25 new events for racers all themed around night time racing. The pack is available as part of the Amplified or Year One Upgrade editions of the game, or seperately from your respective console's digital store.

Meanwhile, in free additions for everyone, more than 20 new items have been added to Playgrounds mode, all of which with a glow-in-the-dark or light-up theme making them particularly suited to nighttime events. Night time options have also been added for Italy and Arizona too.

Elsewhere, a bunch of classic official liveries have also been added to the game, including four iconic ones for the BMW M1 Procar, the Subaru WRX STI RX Supercar, the Subaru Impreza S4 Rally and the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI. The update also brings along a couple of quality of life improvements for the game, including private lobbies, an area for players to view in game statistics and a Verified Creators tag to help you find some of the best custom content in Playgrounds mode.

You can check out a trailer for the update below, which lands today in DiRT 5 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.