Codemasters has announced that it has teamed up with the UK government and Public Health England in a campaign to deliver public awareness messages in support of the Better Health 'Every Mind Matters' and the 'Stay at Home, Protect the NHS, Save Lives" schemes.

As part of the partnership, messages will be appearing in DiRT 5, DiRT Rally 2.0 and GRID as banners on the in-game courses as well as flags, billboards and livereries, some that will deliver prompts reminding players of the government's lockdown advice, and others that offer support for mental well-being via the Mind Plan, that will offer parcipants a personalised action plan with practical tips to help deal with stress and anxiety based on a five-question survey.

John Merchant, Marketing Director at Codemasters provides a quote for the scheme, saying "We’re delighted to continue being able to support government messaging, whilst we look forward to lockdown easing. It’s great being able to use our games to direct players to mental wellbeing advice. Even if we can help just one person then this has been a worthwhile addition."

DiRT 5 is available now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.