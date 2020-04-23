Digital video game spending hit $10 billion in March 2020—a record breaking high—owing to the lockdowns in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus (via CNA).

The data comes from market tracker SuperData, and its report attributes the significant success to “individuals [who] are turning to games as a reliable entertainment option during the COVID-19 crisis and are using online multiplayer to keep in touch with others.” Of the $10 billion accrued last month, $5.7 billion came from customers spending on mobile games, which is a 15 per cent increase from February.

With regard to PC games, spending rose by 56 per cent to $567 million, and console games spending accelerated from $883 million to $1.5 billion between February and March. The game of the moment? Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which pushed five million digital copies in March, setting a sales record for the most units of a digital console game sold in a single month. To conclude, SuperData states that total revenue from digital video games for the month of March was up 11 per cent year-on-year.

