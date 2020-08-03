Digimon Survive might be launching in 2020, or it might be launching in 2021, but it’s not clear due to conflicting official sources (via DualShockers).

In April, Famitsu erroneously listed the game as “TBA” along with games like The Last of Us Part 2. Developer Witchcraft and publisher Bandai Namco set the record straight, and confirmed that the game would be launching in 2020. However, it’s been spotted that the official Toei Animation schedule and the official Toei Animation Europe website have differing dates for Digimon Survive.

The former slates it for 2020. The latter says it will release in January 2021. That’s a rather large margin of error. It is hoped that a new statement clarifying which source has the correct information is supplied soon. Also, while they’re at it, why not slide us a new trailer, or a slice of gameplay? We’ll update you once we know more.

Digimon Survive will launch for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2020.

