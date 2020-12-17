Devotion developer Red Candle Games has responded to GOG after they pulled out of re-releasing the first person horror title just hours after the game was announced to be coming to the digital store.

In a statement published via Twitter, the studio referenced GOG's tweet that claimed they made the decision "after many messages from gamers" and said "Though regretful but (sic) we are willing to understand and respect GOG's decision."

The studio apologised for dissapointing fans eager to see the game's return, but also said "This is a difficult predicament to overcome, but we won't stop striving" so it certainly sounds like they're going to try and get the game back on sale somehow in the future.

Devotion was originally released back in early 2019 on Steam, before being unexpectedly pulled from the platform just a few weeks later and is yet to return. Although it's never been 100% confirmed, it's widely believed the game was removed due to an offensive reference to Chinese president Xi Jingping in what the studio called "an errorneous art asset".